Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for fugitive in jail drug trafficking scheme

Debra Pennington, 56, is wanted for dealing in a controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate and possession of paraphernalia.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 56-year-old woman believed to be involved in a jail trafficking scheme.

Debra Pennington is wanted for dealing in a controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate and possession of paraphernalia.

Investigators believe Pennington produced synthetic narcotics and put them in a paper notebook and candy so they could be trafficked into Marion County Jail 2. Investigators served a search warrant at her home and she hasn't been seen since.

Investigators believe Pennington is in Indianapolis but is trying to leave the area Wednesday evening.

Two other people — 39-year-old Eric Settles and 32-year-old Travis Armes — have been charged in the trafficking scheme. Settles is an inmate in the jail and is believed to be the intended recipient of the synthetic drugs. He's been charged with conspiracy to deal in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Armes was a food service worker in the jail. He's been charged with dealing in a controlled substance and trafficking with an inmate.

The sheriff's office announced new protocols last week to prevent trafficking drugs via legal mail.