Marion County Sheriff's Office looking for fugitive sex offender

Michael Shawn Kidwell, 39, of Indianapolis, has an active warrant for his arrest for possession of child pornography.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 39-year-old man, who has an active warrant for his arrest for possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said Michael Shawn Kidwell, of Indianapolis, is described as 5 feet 7 inchers tall and weighs 155 pounds. Deputies said he could be driving a 2014 Chrysler 200 or a 2015 black Buick Encore.

According to the sheriff's office, Kidwell has avoided arrest multiple times but is still believed to be living locally.

Kidwell has previously been charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and child exploitation.

Anyone with information on Kidwell's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.