Marion County Prosecutor’s Office launches Hate Crimes Hotline

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is launching a hate crimes hotline. It is meant for people to report when they believe they have experienced or witnessed a potential bias-motivated crime.

“We want to send a clear message that hate has no place in Indianapolis and Marion County. For those who have experienced a bias-motivated incident, we stand with you,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “By providing this hotline and support through a victim advocate, we believe our office can reduce the barriers of reporting and improve law enforcement’s response and support for victims of these crimes.”

A social worker and victim advocate will be on hand to monitor the hotline. There will also be Spanish-speaking individuals and other languages available to ensure equitable access.

In Indiana, a prosecutor can ask for an aggravated sentence after a conviction if the crime was hate or bias-motivated.

“A big part of this effort is education. We are available to the community to share information about what constitutes a hate crime, why reporting is so important, and how to support victims of these incidents,” Mears said.

The Marion County Hate Crimes Hotline can be reached at 317-327-5314.