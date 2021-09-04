Marion County Prosecutor’s Office launches conviction petition process

The Conviction Integrity Unit will work to identify and investigate cases that resulted in wrongful convictions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is rolling out a conviction petition process. It is part of Prosecutor Ryan Mears' promise to establish trust in the criminal justice system.

The Conviction Integrity Unit will work to identify and investigate cases that resulted in wrongful convictions.

“As always, the goal of our office is to seek justice. And sometimes that means first looking back, in order to move our community forward. I am confident that this new unit will work to uncover historical injustices and will make sure that we are doing everything in our power to prevent such wrongdoings with devastating impacts to our community,” Mears said.

The CIU will be an independent section of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. It will have two former defense attorneys, an investigator and support staff to review petitions. There will also be a review panel of legal experts to also evaluate the cases under review.

To file a petition for conviction review, petitioners can begin the process by completing an inquiry form on the prosecutor’s website here.

A petitioner can also submit a request for review by mail: