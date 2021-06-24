Marion County prosecutor giving second chances to those familiar with justice system

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is also starting a program to give low level juvenile offenders second chances too.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears addressed the rising tide of gun violence in Indianapolis and shared plans for helping non-violent offenders. By Thursday afternoon, he was out doing something about it.

Mears held an event to give second chances to those familiar with the justice system.

“Now I could go and get me that driving job that I want,” said Terri, who hopes a better future lies ahead for him and his family. “I came here today to take advantage of this opportunity that’s being given, and this is my steps for moving forward to bettering my life.”

Terri came to Thursday's workshop hoping for a second chance, looking to get criminal misdemeanors expunged from his record, so he can hopefully get a better job.

“You want to make an honest living. You want to work like everybody else, live a normal life like everybody else,” Terri explained.

Hundreds came to the same workshop with the same hope.

“We opened this up for 48 hours and we filled 375 spots in 48 hours, which tells me there’s a ton of people out there who want better. Who want that opportunity,” Mears said.

They're people Mears believes need a second chance and he's helping them seize it.

“What we’re really trying to deal with today is individuals who have arrests or convictions for theft cases, trespass cases, disorderly conduct, these types of issues,” Mears explained.

For more serious charges that involve a victim, expungement can only happen if the victim and a judge both agree to it.

“If we help people get their criminal convictions expunged, they’re going to get better jobs, and people who are out there in the work force are not out there committing violent crimes,” said Mears, explaining he hopes the second chance workshops, like the two held this week, can help reduce violent crime in Indianapolis.

Thursday’s workshop also helped people who may have lost their driver’s license for not paying a past ticket.

That's not all, Prosecutor Mears is starting a program to give low level juvenile offenders second chances too.

Instead of paying to prosecute first time juvenile offenders, Mears wants to pay for them to join the Boys and Girls Club.

“It goes back to the issue, you give young people hope, they’re not going to be involved in violent crime,” Mears said.

Terri’s certainly walking out of Thursday’s workshop with more hope than he had before coming into it, hope that what’s in the past, he doesn’t have to worry about anymore.

His only concern now, he hopes is the future.