Marion County man arrested for arson in Decatur Township fire

Allen Hammons is accused of setting fire to a home on Sept. 7. Fortunately, no one was injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Marion County man is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to a Decatur Township house on Sept. 7.

Allen Hammons is accused of setting fire to the home at 3214 S. Foltz St.

Witnesses identified Hammons as a possible suspect and evidence collected also tied him to the fire. There were no injuries from the fire.

His trial was initially set for Dec. 15 and he is being held on a $160,000 bond.

Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding any arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Information can be reported anonymously.