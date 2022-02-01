All inmates moved out of Marion County Jail II and into new detention center

As of Feb. 1, there are 2,288 inmates at the new detention center, made up of 2,035 male inmates and 253 female inmates.

Marion County Jail II is officially closed after all inmates were moved to the new Adult Detention Center at the Community Justice Campus.

As of Feb. 1, there are 2,288 inmates at the new detention center. They are made up of 2,035 male inmates and 253 female inmates.

Marion County Jail II was operated by CoreCivic. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said 50 former CoreCivic employees will transition to the MCSO as Jail Division employees.

The MCSO transferred 1,487 inmates from the Marion County Jail in mid-January.

The new 770,000-square-foot jail has capacity for 3,000 inmates — 500 more than the combined capacity at the old jails and City-County Building. The MCSO said it continues to have staffing issues and is working with the city to change that.

The city is hoping for a developer to submit plans that could include housing, hospitality, educational, or other commercial uses.

The city claims the site is "poised to see up to $250 million in private investment."