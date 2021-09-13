Marion County police searching for sex offender wanted for failing to register

Mark Anthony Sanchez was originally convicted of sexual assault in Texas in 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Marion County are asking for the public's help to locate a fugitive sex offender.

Mark Anthony Sanchez, 44, is wanted to for failure to register as a sex offender in Marion County. He was originally convicted of sexual assault in Orange County, Texas in 2008.

Police say Sanchez is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see him or have information about his location, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.