Marion County police searching for sex offender wanted for failing to register

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Marion County are asking for the public's help to locate a fugitive sex offender.
Mark Anthony Sanchez, 44, is wanted to for failure to register as a sex offender in Marion County. He was originally convicted of sexual assault in Orange County, Texas in 2008.
Police say Sanchez is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you see him or have information about his location, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
