Marion County searching for wanted sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Marion County are searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Collins Jr., who is wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Collins, 44, was originally convicted of child molestation and sexual battery of an 11-year-old child. Police say he's 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Collins and request anyone who has information about his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.