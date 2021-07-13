Marion County searching for wanted sex offender

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Collins Jr., who is wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Marion County are searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Collins Jr., who is wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Collins, 44, was originally convicted of child molestation and sexual battery of an 11-year-old child. Police say he's 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.