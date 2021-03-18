Marion County deputy buys kid new bike after his scooter was stolen

Willsey learned Xander's scooter had been stolen last year when he asked her for an update on the investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy has a new bike thanks to the kindness of a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Corporal Willsey works at a Kroger on the south side while off-duty. There she got to know Xander and his mom.

Willsey learned Xander's scooter had been stolen last year when he asked her for an update on the investigation.