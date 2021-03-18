Marion County deputy buys kid new bike after his scooter was stolen

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy has a new bike thanks to the kindness of a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Corporal Willsey works at a Kroger on the south side while off-duty. There she got to know Xander and his mom.
Willsey learned Xander's scooter had been stolen last year when he asked her for an update on the investigation.
Well, the next time Willsey say Xander, she surprised him with a new bike and helmet. Xander was obviously very appreciative and looking forward to riding it as the weather gets warmer.