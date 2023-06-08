Marion County corrections officer accused of trafficking drugs with inmate

Nijell Holmes, 25, was arrested by her colleagues with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A correctional officer at the Marion County Adult Detention Center is accused of trafficking drugs with inmates.

Holmes was questioned when she arrived for work June 7, and investigators claim they found narcotics on her that she was bringing in to the detention center.

“Our staff are rightfully held to a high standard,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “We have a sworn obligation to keep the people in our custody safe. If you violate that oath, and disgrace your upstanding colleagues, you will find yourself on the other side of the bars.”

Holmes had been with the sheriff's office for two years and had no other disciplinary issues. It is not clear how the sheriff's office became aware of the alleged trafficking.