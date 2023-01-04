Marion County prosecutor offering 'fresh start' for parents behind on child support

The parent would need to make an initial child support payment and make an agreement with the prosecutor's office to make monthly payments.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that it relaunched the "Good Faith Initiative."

The program allows noncustodial parents, who have had their driver’s licenses suspended due to failure to meet their child support obligations, to get their license back.

The parent would need to make an initial child support payment and make an agreement with the prosecutor's office to make monthly payments.

"Having a valid driver’s license is crucial for better employment and housing opportunities,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Through this initiative, in a few simple steps, we can establish a plan and provide access to those opportunities for those willing to work together and contribute to their financial obligations.”

Since the launch in 2019, the program has worked with 550 people with license suspensions due to unpaid child support. In 2022, there were approximately 150 suspensions lifted.