Man's death investigated as homicide in downtown Indianapolis

Police said they found the man with trauma to his body on Sept. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man’s death in downtown Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 100 block of North Pennsylvania St. for a person shot.

Officers located 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow with trauma to his body.

Police said Wedlow died at Eskenazi hospital on Sept. 29.

The Marion County Coroner’s office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.