IMPD: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Clermont

Police say they found a man and a woman dead in a home in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive North.

CLERMONT, Indiana — Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Marion County town of Clermont on Saturday.

IMPD said officers were called at around 1:30 p.m. to assist Clermont police in a welfare check at a home in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive North, near Interstate 74 and North Race Way Road.

Officers arrived to find a man and a woman who were both unresponsive and had suffered from "apparent trauma." Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case and their investigation has led them to believe this was a murder-suicide, according to IMPD.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people who died or shared if there was a relationship between the man and the woman.