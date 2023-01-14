Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

The shooting at Mosaic Apartments left one person in critical condition and injured a man, later identified as one of two suspects in the shooting.

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury.

Avon Police Asst. Chief Brian Nugent said about 30 minutes later, Officers with IMPD and the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force found Cole's female accomplice and attempted to arrest her.

She led police in a chase before crashing on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, near the intersection of East Pleasant Run Parkway Drive North and Churchman Avenue.

After the crash, the woman, who police have not named, was arrested and taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

13News sent crews to the crash scene, where we found a police car had been damaged in the chase and subsequent crash. Police have not said if there were any other injuries in that crash.

The arrests stem from a Friday burglary and home invasion at Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane near East County Road 200 North, Avon Police said.

During the burglary, one person was shot and critically injured and another person, later identified as Cole, was shot and suffered minor injuries.

In a post about the arrests, Avon Police said this was not a random act of violence.

Avon Police have worked with a number of agencies to investigate the shooting and are working "closely and collaboratively with the management staff at Mosaic Apartments.

The police department said the apartment's staff has been "cooperative and proactive in their efforts to work alongside our officers on a daily basis."