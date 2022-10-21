Man sentenced to 8 years for shooting judges outside Indianapolis White Castle

Brandon Kaiser will serve six years on probation after his release.

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who shot two judges during a 2019 fight at an Indianapolis White Castle will serve eight years in prison. Brandon Kaiser will serve six years on probation after his release.

During sentencing, friends and family, including people from Alcoholics Anonymous, talked about Kaiser turning his life around. Kaiser told the judge he has been sober for more than three years now.

In tears as he apologized in the courtroom, Kaiser said it hurt his soul, and he couldn't tell the judges just how sorry he was for the shooting.

"I owe it to the victims, my family, and society at large to be a better person," Kaiser said.

Nonetheless, the judge said Kaiser and his nephew were losing a fist fight, and so Kaiser pulled out a gun and started shooting people.

Kaiser claims that as he tried to go into the White Castle, judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs came at him in a "hostile manner."

He claims the judges slammed him down on the concrete, shoved his face into the ground and choked him repeatedly.

Kaiser claims Judge Adams kicked him in the head while he was being held down by Judge Jacobs. He goes on to claim that he repeatedly tried to escape and that Judge Sabrina Bell even tried to get Judge Jacobs off of Kaiser twice.

Alfredo Vazquez, who was with Kaiser and involved in the fight, was given a suspended sentence of a year and placed on probation for a year as part of a plea deal.

In 2019, Judge Adams pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury as part of a plea agreement. He was given a suspended sentence of 365 days with no probation.