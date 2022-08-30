Police seek man accused of assaulting woman he didn't know on Indy's north side

Detectives ask anyone who saw a suspicious person in the area or who had information on this investigation to contact Det. Dustin Greathouse at 317-327-3330.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for help finding the man responsible for assaulting a 74-year-old woman on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone who was near the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and saw suspicious people in the area to contact investigators.

IMPD detectives hope tips from the public can help in an assault investigation.

According to IMPD, officers were called just before 6:30 a.m. to check the welfare of a person in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard, near East 44th and North Pennsylvania streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 74-year-old woman with "trauma," IMPD said.

Medics took her to the hospital. She was later released.

Investigators say the woman was assaulted by a man she didn't know.

Detectives ask anyone who saw a suspicious person in the area or who had information on this investigation to contact Det. Dustin Greathouse at 317-327-3330 or e-mail him at Dustin.Greathouse@indy.gov.