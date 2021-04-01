Man wanted for stealing wallet from Hendricks Regional Health

Police say he got into an administration office, took the wallet and then racked up $1,000 in gift card charges at a Danville CVS and Avon Walgreens.

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly stole a wallet from an office at Hendricks Regional Health.

Police say he got into an administration office, took the wallet and then racked up $1,000 in gift card charges at a Danville CVS and Avon Walgreens.

Police said the man was driving a dark colored four-door sedan. The car was possibly a Chevrolet.