Man wanted for stealing wallet from Hendricks Regional Health

Credit: Danville Metropolitan Police Department
DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly stole a wallet from an office at Hendricks Regional Health.

Police say he got into an administration office, took the wallet and then racked up $1,000 in gift card charges at a Danville CVS and Avon Walgreens.

Police said the man was driving a dark colored four-door sedan. The car was possibly a Chevrolet.

Credit: Danville Metropolitan Police Department
If you know who he is, you’re asked to contact the department's anonymous crime-tip line at 317-745-3001, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-222-TIPS. Please reference case HP20-9276.

