Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County

Dalonny Rodgers is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield.

Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.

Plainfield police believe Rodgers is responsible for the shooting of four men in the motel parking lot at the White House Suites Saturday about 9:30 p.m.

The Hendricks County coroner identified the victims as 52-year-old Alfredo Garcia and 34-year-old Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela. Both men are from Texas. Police are not releasing the names of two 27-year-old men who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Rodgers faces preliminary charges that include two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Rodgers also faced a murder charge in an Oct. 29, 2014 incident. But court records show that murder and aggravated battery charges were dismissed in a plea agreement. Rodgers pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and carrying a handgun without a license. He received a five-year prison sentence, plus four years in community corrections.

Rodgers began work release with Marion County Community Corrections at Duvall Residential Center in Indianapolis in April 2018. But he lasted less than four months in the program before failing to return to the center one day.

In a letter to the judge explaining his actions, Rodgers said, "My family has been going through some rough times, and me coming home has been a huge lift in their spirits."

But the judge sent him back to the Putnamville Correctional Facility. Rodgers served the rest of his amended sentence and was released in June 2021 on probation.

In November, court records say he was found passed out in a running car in the turn lane on Rockville Road at Lynhurst Drive. In another plea agreement, he served one day in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

But the arrest and failed drug tests with THC in his system were probation violations. A warrant was issued for Rodgers' arrest Jan. 24. So almost nine months have passed that Rodgers could have, or perhaps should have, been back in jail.