Man wanted for 20 years, found and arrested in Alabama

RICHMOND, Ind. — Investigators made an arrest Friday that finally gave closure to a 20-year-old case out of Richmond, Indiana.

Larry Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on Aug. 30, 2001. The charge stemmed from an incident that was reported to the Richmond Police Department in the fall of 1999.

However, Flake never appeared for trial on the day he was convicted and has been a fugitive ever since.

It wasn't until 20 years later that authorities received a new lead in Flake's case.

The FBI and local authorities found Flake in Birmingham, Alabama. He was arrested for the charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.