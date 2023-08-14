Man arrested in connection to 15 robberies near west Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man suspected of being involved in as many as 15 robberies on the west side of Indianapolis has been arrested.
A series of robbery and burglary incidents in the Westlake Apartments area, near West 10th Street and Interstate 465, had been reported since April.
Police believe the suspect was using a vacant apartment to stay in, according to IMPD's post.
The 25-year-old man was arrested for robbery and burglary Friday Aug. 11.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.
Anyone with additional information on the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.