Man arrested in connection to 15 robberies near west Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man suspected of being involved in as many as 15 robberies on the west side of Indianapolis has been arrested.

A series of robbery and burglary incidents in the Westlake Apartments area, near West 10th Street and Interstate 465, had been reported since April.

Police believe the suspect was using a vacant apartment to stay in, according to IMPD's post.

The 25-year-old man was arrested for robbery and burglary Friday Aug. 11.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.