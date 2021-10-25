Man steals Richmond police car and leads officers on chase in Ohio

Police said the man led officers on a chase and crashed the stolen police car north of Dayton, Ohio.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a man Monday after they said he stole a Richmond police car.

Police said officers were on a call near the Richmond Square Mall parking lot around 1:15 p.m. Monday when they noticed their fully marked police car was gone.

Dispatchers were able to track the car using mapping software and located it nearly 70 miles away in Sidney, Ohio.

Police in Ohio located the stolen police car and attempted to stop it.

Police said the car was involved in a crash but did not stop.

The chase ended when the police car hit a guard rail.

Police said the driver ran from the crashed police car but was caught a short time later.

Police identified the driver of the stolen police are as 32-year-old Mitchell Gard of Richmond.