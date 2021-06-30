Man stabbed multiple times in Bloomington

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a 55-year-old was attacked by a suspect in Bloomington Tuesday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 55-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument with a suspect in Bloomington Tuesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the man and the suspect had gotten into an argument at a home 6700 block of South Harmony Road, which is north of I-69.

The argument turned physical and was broken up by other people in the home. Not long after, the suspect came out of the house with a knife and began attacking the man. Then the suspect ran away from the home.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found the 55-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

Detectives took over the investigation and processed the scene.

The sheriff's office said it isn't releasing the names of the victim or the suspect due to it being an ongoing investigation.