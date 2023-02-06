Man who allegedly shot his brother, 3yo nephew in custody after police chase

Suspect Robbie Perez was found to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the end of a pursuit.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A suspect, who police said allegedly shot two people at a home in Bartholomew County then went on the run, was arrested on Friday morning.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 13News the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope, Indiana.

George Perez, 36, and a 3-year-old boy were shot and transported to the hospital with injuries.

13News obtained home surveillance video from that shooting.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 35-year-old Robbie L. Perez, of Columbus.

Then around 10:49 a.m. on Friday, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office was notified that the silver Chevrolet HHR, allegedly being driven by Perez, was westbound on East King Street near its intersection with Interstate 65 in Johnson County.

The Franklin Police Department was able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it. But police said a vehicle pursuit ensued, during which Perez was taken into custody.

Perez was found to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the end of the pursuit, according to police. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

His vehicle was processed by crime scene technicians, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle, according to police.

Police said their investigation revealed that a family dispute, which culminated in the shooting, centered around a long-term feud between Robbie and George Perez, who is his brother.

George has since been released from the hospital.

The 3-year-old victim, who is George’s son, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Robbie Perez faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.