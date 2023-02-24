Man shot on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis during road rage incident

Police said the bullet went through one door, through the driver's leg and then out the other door.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a road rage shooting on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis.

Police said a man driving a white Chrysler 200 on I-65 south near 21st Street was shot at by a driver in a black Nissan Altima. It happened Thursday around 6:25 p.m.

Police said as the driver in the Chrysler passed the Nissan, the driver in the Nissan fired a shot into the Chrysler's door. That bullet then went through the Chrysler driver's leg and out the other door.

The wounded driver was able to get off on the 21st Street exit and call 911. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

ISP said this is the eighth interstate shooting in the Indianapolis District so far this year. Troopers have also investigated 35 incidents of someone pointing or displaying a firearm during a road rage incident on Indianapolis area interstates since Jan. 1.