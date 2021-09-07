Suspect confronts man in Bloomington drive-thru, shoots him multiple times

Officers that responded to the crime scene found the suspect in a dumpster behind a strip mall in the 3400 block of West 3rd Street in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police say a person was shot multiple times as he ran away from a suspect who walked up to his car while he was in the drive-thru at Freddy's Frozen Custard.

Bloomington police were called to the 3400 block of West 3rd Street on a report of a person shot at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man and another person were in a car in the drive-thru at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers when a suspect walked up to the car.

Both men inside the car saw the suspect, got out of the car and ran. The victim ran south in the parking lot as the suspect chased him and shot at him.

The victim was hit "multiple times," according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said at some point the suspect dropped his handgun and the gun was picked up by the other man who was in the car with the victim when the incident began.

The other man reportedly shot at the suspect as the suspect tried to run away. The suspect was not hit by any of the bullets.

Then the other man loaded the victim into the car that was in the drive-thru and drove away while calling 911.

The victim was taken to a house on South Curry Pike and an ambulance took him to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he was taken to emergency surgery.

At the time of publishing, police don't have a further update on the victim's condition.

Police that responded to the crime scene found the suspect in a dumpster behind a strip mall in the 3400 block of West 3rd Street. The suspect was arrested without further incident.

Police haven't shared any information on the suspect's identity or motive.