Man found shot, killed in northeast Indianapolis apartment

A man was found shot to death in a northeast Indianapolis apartment Sunday afternoon, hours after four people were shot and wounded at an intersection a mile away.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Sunday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said, not far from where four people were shot earlier in the morning.

IMPD East District officers were called to a report of a person possibly shot just after 12 p.m. in the 4000 block of Stratford Court near the intersection of North Post Road and 42nd Street.

The officers arrived and spoke with the person who called 911. That person told them that there was a man inside an apartment in the area who had been shot.

Officers found the man and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

IMPD Officer William Young said there are some vacant apartments in the area, but didn't indicate if the man was found in a vacant apartment. He said officers are not sure if this is an isolated incident, "but that will come out as the investigation continues."

Homicide detectives are investigating and east district officers were canvassing the area, looking for people to talk to about the case.

Anyone with information should call 317-327-3475. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

"We're hoping that folks come forth with any information that they may have," Young told 13News at the scene.

Young said investigating officers need the public's help holding people accountable in cases like these.

"We cannot do this on our own. We need the community's partnership," Young said.

Young said what he would like to see is officers getting information from the public and then using it to show people who commit violent crimes, "You're going to be held responsible if you turn to gun violence as a means of resolving that conflict."

Officers are seeking that same level of accountability in a shooting that happened hours earlier and just a mile west of the deadly shooting on Stratford Court.

Two men and two women were shot and a fifth person, who police initially thought was shot, was injured by debris at around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

Three of the victims were found in a bullet-riddled car that was stopped in the street. A fourth was found inside a nearby business.

Young said although the shootings happened in the same general area, investigators are hopeful they are not connected.

As of Sunday afternoon, aggravated assault detectives were investigating the Franklin Road shooting and homicide detectives were investigating the shooting on Stratford Court.

"We're going to be optimistic as far as that unfortunate situation on Franklin Road goes, right now we're treating them as two separate incidents," Young said. "We are being optimistic and we'll explore anything that we can to figure out exactly what occurred."

Connected or not, Young said people in Indianapolis need to learn to solve their problems without resorting to violence.