Man shoots mother, turns gun on himself at Brownsburg apartment

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg police are investigating a double shooting after a man shot his mother and then turned the gun on himself, authorities say.

Brownsburg police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Columbia Circle around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities say they found a man and a woman shot inside a residence. Investigators have learned that the man, in his 20s, is the son of the woman, in her 50s or 60s, who was shot and killed.

Witnesses told authorities that the man admitted to shooting and killing his mother before turning the gun on himself. The son was pronounced dead a couple hours after, according to authorities.

The identities of the mother and son have not yet been released.