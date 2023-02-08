Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Lawrence

Prosecutors say Jashawn Jones shot and killed Stephen Banks who was dating the mother of Jones' child.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to nearly a century in prison for killing another man and injuring a woman in a shooting that happened while the woman's children were home.

Jashawn Jones was sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing Stephen Banks in Lawrence in April 2021.

Prosecutors say at the time, Banks' girlfriend had a pending protective order against Jones, who is the father of one of her children.

Prior to the murder, prosecutors say Jones had become angry with the woman over visitation issues.

On April 7, 2021, officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 10000 block of Draycott Avenue, near East 59th Street and Sunnyside Road.

When they got there, they noticed bullet holes in a window in the back of the home. There were also shell casings in the backyard and bullet holes in the walls.

Banks, his girlfriend and her children were in the home when the shooting happened.

When officers went inside the home, they found Banks with multiple gunshot wounds and his girlfriend with a graze wound. Officers gave Banks CPR until medics arrived. He died at the scene.

Investigators used surveillance video to track what Jones was doing prior to the shooting, including the dash camera of a patrol officer responding to the 911 call for the shooting.

Prosecutors say video showed Jones' car speeding away from the house after the shooting. His cell phone data also placed him in the area where the murder happened and his DNA was found on shell casings at the scene.