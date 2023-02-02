Man sentenced to 85 years in 2020 homicide on northwest side of Indianapolis

Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road on the evening of March 22, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got an 85-year sentence in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side.

In February, a jury found Austin Green guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery.

Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road on the evening of March 22, 2020. Medics pronounced Calmes dead at the scene.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Green being convicted.

Calmes' girlfriend told police there was an ongoing dispute between him and others over social media. Police learned Calmes and Green had run into each other earlier in the day at a gas station.

"This case illustrates the troubling connection between social media and violence," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "It is imperative to educate young people so that when conflicts arise, their decision is to choose peace rather than reach for a gun."

Investigators found Green and an accomplice, Sincere Dupree, had chased after Calmes' car firing shots. When Calmes' car broke down and he got out to run, Green shot and killed him.