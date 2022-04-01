Man sentenced to 60 years for 2017 murder on northeast side of Indianapolis

Jeffery Buckley was found guilty after a three-day jury trial.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the September 2017 deadly shooting of a man on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Jeffery Buckley had previously been tried, convicted and sentenced for the murder of Kirk Shurill in 2019. In August 2020, the Indiana Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the trial court's decision. In March 2022, Buckley was found guilty again after a three-day jury trial.

“The pursuit of justice is often a long and challenging road for victims and their families,” Prosecutor Mears stated after the verdict. “Since Mr. Shurill’s death, investigators, deputy prosecutors, victim advocates, and witnesses have remained dedicated to obtaining justice for him and his loved ones.”

On the day of the shooting, a large crowd had gathered in a parking lot in the 1800 block of East 23rd Street to honor a man who had been shot and killed weeks early.