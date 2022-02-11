Man sentenced to 55 years in 2021 shooting of woman at southeast side apartment complex

Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder in the death of Karen Castro-Martinez after a two-day jury trial in November.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man will spend 55 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a woman on Indianapolis' southeast side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

“This was not only a horrific act of violence against an intimate partner, but also a traumatizing experience to put a child through,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “We are pleased that this sentencing reflects justice, and our thoughts and support remain with the child who mourns the loss of their mother.”

On the night of Saturday, March 13, 2021, IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court, near Interstate 465 and South Sherman Drive, for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Castro-Martinez with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

A witness told police Pacheco-Aleman was heard arguing with Castro-Martinez prior to shots being fired. Pacheco-Aleman was seen after the shooting leaving with the couple's child in a car.

The child was later located safely at a family member's home.

The next day, Pacheco-Aleman was found asleep in his car in Floyd County and was later arrested for murder. A 9mm bullet matching the bullet used in the shooting was found in his pocket.