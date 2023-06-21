Man sentenced to 55 years for 2019 road rage shooting death on I-65

Dustin Passarelli was accused of making several slurs against Mustafa Ayoubi before killing him off I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing another man in a road rage shooting in which he shouted Islamophobic slurs back in 2019.

On Feb. 17, 2019, Passarelli followed 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi off Interstate 465 on the northwest side and got into a verbal altercation.

Witnesses said Passarelli made several Islamophobic remarks and used hate speech before fatally shooting Ayoubi.

At the time, Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry said although the killing cannot be tried as a hate crime in Indiana, he would "vigorously prosecute" Passarelli to get justice for Ayoubi, his loved ones and the Indiana Muslim community.