Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex

Alejandro Leon Barroso killed 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez after an argument at an apartment complex where they were working.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez.

Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting.

On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. The two got into an argument and Barroso fired five shots, killing Lopez.