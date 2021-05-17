Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder in shooting of woman

The woman was shot in June of 2020 and suffered paralysis to her lower body for about nine months.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of attempted murder and other charges for shooting a woman with a rifle on the near east side last year was given a 30 year sentence. Reginald Smith will also spend five years on probation after he is released.

The woman was shot in June of 2020 and suffered paralysis to her lower body for about nine months as a result of injuries from the assault.

On the day of the shooting, officers said they were called to the intersection of Tallman and Roosevelt Avenues.

Officers found a woman shot in the lower back along with a spent rifle cartridge.