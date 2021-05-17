x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder in shooting of woman

The woman was shot in June of 2020 and suffered paralysis to her lower body for about nine months.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of attempted murder and other charges for shooting a woman with a rifle on the near east side last year was given a 30 year sentence. Reginald Smith will also spend five years on probation after he is released.

The woman was shot in June of 2020 and suffered paralysis to her lower body for about nine months as a result of injuries from the assault. 

TOP STORY: Human remains found in Brownsburg storage facility identified as Roger Farmer Jr., son charged with murder

On the day of the shooting, officers said they were called to the intersection of Tallman and Roosevelt Avenues.  

Officers found a woman shot in the lower back along with a spent rifle cartridge.

Credit: Marion County Prosecutor's Office

A witness, who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, told detectives Smith and the victim were arguing. Smith then approached the victim and shot her with a rifle at close range.

Related Articles