Man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for unemployment scheme

The 31-year-old was accused of using coronavirus relief funds to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man from Nigeria was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud in a scheme where he's accused of stealing $197,000 in unemployment insurance funds that were meant for coronavirus aid.

Daniel Jibunor, 31, allegedly used a fake debit card under a fake name to purchase $1,850 in Western Union money orders at a Kroger in Bloomington on Sept. 11, 2020, according to court documents.

When a Kroger employee asked to see the bank card, Jibunor allegedly attempted to give her a different bank card in his own name.

Bloomington Police Department officers were called to the scene shortly after.

During the investigation, officers searched Jibunor and his vehicle and found two fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance debit cards, two fake debit cards, a GoBank Green Dot card, approximately $12,980 in cash, and 21 money orders totaling $19,540.

The unemployment insurance debit cards Jibunor had were in the names of real people, and included at least 10 victims whose stolen identities were used to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

Jibunor allegedly used the cards to purchase money orders from various businesses, including Kroger, Walmart, and the U.S. Post Office, as well as to make ATM withdrawals.

During an interview with investigators, Jibunor admitted to using unemployment debit cards to obtain money orders for another person he would not identify, the FBI said.

Jibunor had payment cards loaded with $161,511 in unemployment insurance funds stolen from California and Nevada.