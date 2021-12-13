Man sentenced to 22 years in Indianapolis carjacking, theft

Anthony Owens was found guilty of a series of charges in November, including armed robbery and resisting law enforcement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Owens was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a carjacking and car theft in a six-day period in 2020.

Owens was found guilty of a series of charges in November, including armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement.

The carjacking happened Aug. 28, 2020 when Owens showed up to buy a truck. Owens said he had money for it, but wanted to take a test drive first. During that test drive, Owens stopped the truck and asked to see the title. When the victim pulled the title out, Owens pulled a gun and told the owner to get out. The owner ran to a nearby church for help as Owens took off in the truck.

On Sep. 2, 2020, officers were called to a gas station in the 3500 block of Kentucky Avenue after Owens got into a man's truck and took off while the man was inside the business. That truck was later abandoned and found in the 4400 block of Moline Drive.

Within an hour of that theft, Owens was arrested while driving the truck he had stolen in the carjacking. During his arrest, Owens had a black holster on his waist and ammunition in the truck with him.