Man sentenced to 107 years for killing of family member

Steven Boykin was sentenced to 107 years for shooting family members in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted of multiple felony murder charges in the 2020 slaying of his family members on Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor said.

Steven Boykin was sentenced to 107 years for murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and killing a domestic animal.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, IMPD officers were dispatched to a gas station located at E. 42nd St. on reports of a person shot. The victim was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, but he was still able to speak.

He told officers that his mother Mia Harrison may also be in danger and told officers that Boykin, his cousin, was the person that shot him.

A further investigation revealed that the victim was shot at a nearby residence that he shared with his mother.

He was able to jump out of a window and drive to the gas station for help. Officers arrived at the residence located near E. 30th Place and heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the home, according to the Marion County prosecutor.

IMPD S.W.A.T. officers were dispatched to the scene and after a short time, Boykin was taken into custody.

Tuesday's verdict comes after a bench trial that was conducted on March 28.

After securing a search warrant, officers entered the home where they found Harrison and the family’s dog Bluego deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators were able to match the fired cartridge casings to the gun found on Boykin at the time of his arrest.