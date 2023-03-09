x
Man sentenced to 105 years in Marion County child molest case

Shawn Herring molested a victim from the time she was 10 to the age of 15.
MARION COUNTY, Indiana — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced a 105-year sentence was handed down for a man convicted of child molesting.

Shawn Herring was charged with five counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Herring molested a victim from the time she was 10 to the age of 15, which is when she spoke with investigators. 

According to court records, at different points Herring would molest or "perform sexual intercourse" on the child.

Herring told investigators that he had, on two occasions, had intercourse with the child. He also admitted to touching her inappropriately at times.

For resources on reporting child abuse and neglect, click here.

