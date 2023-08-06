Man to be sentenced for murder, rape of 80-year-old woman at Indianapolis health care center

An employee at Homestead Healthcare Center said they saw Dwayne Freeman holding a pillow over Patricia Newnum's face on Feb. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is set to be sentenced Thursday for the rape and murder of an 80-year-old woman at an Indianapolis health care center in 2022.

Dwayne Freeman pleaded guilty June 8 in the death of Patricia Newnum. He faces a sentence of up to 45 years under his plea agreement.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Dwayne Freeman pleading guilty to the rape and murder charges.)

Newnum died Feb. 2, 2022, at the Homestead Healthcare Center, a "skilled care and rehabilitation center" on Madison Avenue on the south side.

Police were called to the facility, and officers determined Newnum's death to be suspicious. The coroner's office later determined she died by asphyxiation by smothering.

According to court documents, an employee entered Newnum's room to give her medication when she saw Freeman, another resident of the facility, lying on top of the victim, holding a pillow over her face and appearing to be having sex with her.

Employees reportedly then found Freeman in his room, where they also found an empty bottle of alcohol and could smell alcohol on Freeman's breath.

Freeman told police he had been in Newnum's room, but that "she was already dead" when he was there. He told investigators he passed by the victim's room and went in because he heard her asking for help, but denied having been on top of Newnum.