Man sentenced in attempted robbery connected to 2020 Bargersville deadly shooting

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A robbery suspect who was shot and wounded at a Johnson County gas station where two other suspects were killed was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Devon McHugh was sentenced to two years behind bars and two years suspended after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in the incident at a Bargersville gas station on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Police responding to the robbery report found two people, later identified as accomplices in the crime, shot to death. McHugh, who was 18 at the time, was also shot but survived.

In July 2021, prosecutors charged McHugh with conspiracy to commit robbery in the incident. Prosecutors alleged he and the other two shooting victims went to the Circle K to purchase $400 worth of marijuana and planned to rob the seller.

Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said McHugh did not perform the robbery itself, but he was involved. On March 17, McHugh pleaded guilty to the crime.

"Future charges against anyone else involved in the incident will be reviewed as the evidence warrants and that portion of the investigation remains open," Villanueva said back in July 2021.