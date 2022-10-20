Man sentenced in 2021 police chase, crash causing serious multiple-vehicle accident in Indianapolis

Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence.

Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021 near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, the Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.

The truck entered Interstate 70 westbound going the wrong way. Police ended the pursuit at that point.

The truck and its trailer sideswiped at least three vehicles on the interstate before exiting into downtown at West Street. The truck may have hit two more vehicles before turning east on South Street.

The truck then hit a silver 2015 Hyundai traveling northbound and attempting to turn left onto South Street, and also hit a gray Lincoln MKX SUV traveling north in the right-hand lane. The collision with the Lincoln caused the SUV to flip and roll onto the passenger side. The truck landed on its side while the trailer hit trees on the side of the street and shattered into pieces. Debris was spread for half a block in the street and along the sidewalk.

Adams and a female passenger, identified as Amanda Watts, got out of the truck and tried to run but were caught and arrested within a few minutes.