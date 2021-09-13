Man sentenced in 2020 homicide on west side of Indianapolis

Lyman Spurlock was sentenced to 45 years in the deadly shooting of Leeshawn Parker in January of 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lyman Spurlock was sentenced to 45 years in the deadly shooting of Leeshawn Parker in January of 2020.

Officers had been called to the 9000 block of Mt. Shasta North Drive near North Raceway Road and West 21st Street.

When officers arrived, they found Leeshawn Parker had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers determined multiple shots were fired inside the home.

Police learned people in the home were upset one of the roommates invited parker over. As things escalated, Spurlock shot parker twice in the head.

Spurlock was convicted of the murder in July.