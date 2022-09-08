Man sentenced to four years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge

The incident occurred in December 2021 at the Costco in Avon.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday.

According to court documents, on Dec. 6, 2021, employees at the store called police after observing Patrick Hancock, 42, in the store wearing a badge while carrying a gun.

Store employees had been alerted to be on the lookout for Hancock, who they believed was traveling to multiple Costco locations and making purchases with fraudulent checks.

Responding officers located Hancock wearing a DEA "Special Agent" badge around his neck and carrying a Glock pistol on his hip. Hancock was also in possession of a baton and two pairs of handcuffs.

During an interview with police, Hancock admitted to purchasing the fake badge online.

Hancock was prohibited from possessing firearms because he had previously been convicted of multiple felony crimes for offenses including fraud, credit card theft, illegal firearms possession, and false impersonation of law enforcement.

The case was investigated by ATF along with the Avon Police Department. The judge ordered Hancock be placed on supervised probation for three years following his release from federal prison.