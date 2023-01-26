Man sentenced for murder at northwest side gas station

Andre George admitted to shooting and killing Ryan Thomas in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting.

Investigators arrested Andre George, who told them he shot Ryan Thomas twice after an altercation. Thomas had been helping George with his broken down car.

Investigators also learned George was connected to an incident at an apartment complex where a shot was fired.