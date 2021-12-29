Indianapolis man sentenced to 78 years in far east side robbery-turned-murder

In October, Damen Lake was convicted of murder, three felony counts of armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend 78 years behind bars for a robbery that resulted in the murder of another man in Marion County in 2018.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Damen Lake's sentence on Wednesday.

In October 2018, Lake and two other men went into a far east side hotel room and demanded drugs from William Simmons and two women inside the room. Simmons tried to reach for a baseball bat and Lake shot him.

After the shooting, Lake put the gun to the women's heads and demanded money, according to Mears. The men then left the hotel room after taking drugs, money and a cellphone.

Mears said it was the victims' courage to speak up that led to Lake's arrest and subsequent conviction.

Two of the victims identified Lake as the shooter. Two days later, police found Lake asleep inside a vehicle with the murder weapon on his lap.

“I commend the surviving victims whose courage to cooperate with investigators was instrumental in the identification and subsequent prosecution of the suspect,” Mears said. “This case demonstrates the power that witness cooperation brings to investigations and the results it yields.”