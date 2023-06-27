Man sentenced to 25 years in armed robberies of 3 Indianapolis businesses

Alfred Cunningham, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with armed robberies of three businesses in 2021.

On Jan. 16, 2021, Cunningham robbed a Dollar General store on Rockville Road in Indianapolis, pointing a gun at employees and forcing them to remove money from the safe and registers, according to court documents. He also stole an employee's phone and wallet.

Four days later, Cunningham robbed a Phillips 66 on West Washington Street. An employee told police he pointed a gun at them and demanded money. Cunningham eventually ran from the gas station with cash from the register.

Just over two weeks later, Cunningham robbed a Dollar General on Washington Street, approaching the counter with a gun and demanding the safe be opened. According to court documents, Cunningham told employees, "I will shoot you, but I don't want to."

Cunningham pushed an employee down and eventually left the store.

Later that evening, an IMPD located Cunningham walking near the 5600 block of West Ray Street, northwest of West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive. Cunningham was taken into custody after a brief struggle and was arrested.

Officers found the gun used in the last robbery in his right pant leg, loaded with six rounds, as well as more than $200 in cash.

The case was investigated by IMPD and the FBI.