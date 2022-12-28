x
Suspect arrested after shooting in Bloomington

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of West Kirkwood Avenue.
Credit: WTHR/Dustin Grove

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is recovering after being shot in a Bloomington neighborhood Tuesday evening. 

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Kirkwood Avenue, near North Adams Street, around 5:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

A caller reported they heard what they believed to be a gunshot followed by a man yelling that he had been shot.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the chest in the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, near the Wheeler Mission.

Police said the victim had been arguing with a woman in the backyard of a home when a man approached him and shot him with a handgun.

The victim told officers he tried to call 911, but the suspect stole his cellphone, so he started walking toward Westplex Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives said they identified a suspect in the shooting as 49-year-old Lewis Robert Siegrist. Detectives learned Siegrist had left Bloomington and was believed to be at a home in Spencer, Indiana.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Siegrist was arrested without incident at a Speedway gas station in Spencer. Police said Siegrist was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Detectives transported Siegrist to the Bloomington Police Department for an interview. Siegrist faces the following charges:

  • Attempted murder, Level 1 felony
  • Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony 
  • Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 4 felony 
  • Criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony 
  • Pointing a firearm, Level 6 felony 

The case will now be reviewed by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for possible formal charges.

