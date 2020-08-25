Police: Man punched in the chest after asking woman to practice social distancing at Publix

Detectives are looking for the man who punched him and the woman that man was with.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Police say a 75-year-old man who'd recently had heart surgery was punched in the chest and knocked to the ground after asking a woman to maintain social distancing in a Florida grocery store.

Detectives say the 75-year-old man was in a checkout line at a Publix in Daytona Beach Shores Sunday afternoon when a woman cut in close behind him. He then asked her to follow social distancing guidelines and markings on the floor. The man said he didn't have a confrontation with the woman while in the store.

Later, when the 75-year-old was putting his groceries in his car, he told detectives another car pulled up and a man got out and punched him in the chest, which caused him to fall down and hit his head on the asphalt.

The 75-year-old also told detectives he saw the woman he talked to in the passenger seat of the man's car, which led him to believe the two were related. Detectives say the car is an older, dark-colored Cadillac.

Police are actively looking for the two individuals involved and released a surveillance photo of the man and woman. Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Detective Carrazana at 386-763-5347 or dcarrazana@cityofdbs.org. Detectives are also encouraging the two individuals pictured in the surveillance photo to come forward.

