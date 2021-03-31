Man pleads guilty in 2020 killing of Franklin teen

Garcia had denied being involved in the shooting, but after police showed him the evidence, he admitted to it.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Emilio Garcia, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the killing of 18-year-old Donovan Burdine in Franklin in January of 2020.

Police say the shooting started with a marijuana delivery to a house on Hurricane Avenue behind the Boys and Girls Club. There was an argument inside the home and shots were fired. When police arrived, they found Burdine shot to death in the front yard.

Officers used security video from a nearby home to identify the car that left after the shooting. Police interviewed the driver, 21-year-old Roger Miller, which led police to Garcia.

Another witness helped police locate the gun used hidden in the apartment of one of Garcia's friends. That friend then led police to the barrel of the gun buried in a nearby field.

Garcia had denied being involved in the shooting, but after police showed him the evidence, he admitted to it. Investigators learned Burdine was attempting to rob Garcia during the drug transaction and fired a shot at him. Garcia then chased after Burdine, shooting him multiple times. Garcia then caught up to Burdine in the front yard of the home, took Burdine's own gun from him and shot him in the back of the head with it.

Because Garcia was responding to the robbery attempt and gunfight after, he became eligible for a voluntary manslaughter charge.